Gunfire erupts after tree-lighting ceremony, leaving 2 teens injured, Ohio officials say

Two teenagers were wounded by gunfire, one critically, after an annual Christmas tree-lighting ceremony, Ohio police told news outlets.

The evening of holiday cheer was interrupted by gunshots at about 8:43 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, Cleveland authorities told WEWS. Shots rang out roughly one hour after the tree was lit, the station reported.

Police said there was a large fight involving juveniles in the southeast corner of the square prior to the shooting, the Associated Press reported. The wounded teens, ages 13 and 15, were found in that same area and taken to a hospital for treatment, police told the outlet, adding that the 15-year-old was critically wounded.

Thousands had made their way to Public Square in downtown Cleveland for the tree lighting, fireworks and other festivities, according to a Facebook post by Downtown Cleveland, Inc.

“Downtown Cleveland hosted a great celebration of the season in Public Square tonight, marred later by senseless violence,” Michael Deemer, president and CEO of Downtown Cleveland, Inc., said in a statement, WKYC reported. “The level of communication and interaction between CDP with Downtown stakeholders is at an all-time high. We will continue to work with our partners to enhance safety.”

Police have made an arrest, though officials have not publicly identified anyone involved in the shooting, the station reported reported.

