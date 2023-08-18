Gunfire erupts as US Border Patrol agents apprehend migrants near border

U.S. Border Patrol agents and a group of migrants were shot at Thursday morning in Clint near the U.S.-Mexico border, officials said.

Agents responded about 7 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, to a report of migrants, who had illegally entered the U.S., in Clint near the border, U.S. Border Patrol officials said.

As agents apprehended the group of migrants, they saw a person south of the border with a gun, officials said. The person then began shooting at the agents and migrants.

Agents immediately took cover and secured the group of migrants, officials said. No agents or migrants were injured.

FBI El Paso agents are investigating the shooting, officials said.

No further information was released.

