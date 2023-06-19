Gunfire exchanged outside Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood

Shots were fired in a parking lot outside Macy’s at Lynnwood’s Alderwood Mall Sunday night.

At 8:50 p.m., police were called to a report of a robbery with shots fired. Officers arrived and found that shots were exchanged between four suspects.

No one was hit by the gunfire.

The suspects fled in two cars, which led to a short chase by police.

One car crashed in Mountlake Terrace and the people in the car were arrested.

The second car was abandoned in Mountlake Terrace. A police dog was able to find the people who had been inside.

All four suspects are in custody.