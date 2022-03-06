Gunfire exchanged outside of Spare Time Bowling in Bristol, police say

Bristol police said a fight between two women at Spare Time Bowling early Sunday apparently spilled outside into the parking lot, where gunshots were exchanged without injuring anyone.

The fight was reported at about 1 a.m. Sunday, police said. A “larger disturbance” between two groups of people took place outside in the parking lot.

“During this disturbance one shot was reportedly fired,” the Bristol police said in a press release. “The two groups then attempt to leave the area in two separate vehicles, one a black Honda and the other a gray Hyundai. As the vehicles are leaving, one blocks the other and more gunshots were fire before the vehicles flee the area.”

Police said they found evidence in the parking lot of multiple shots having been fired. They said no injuries have been reported. The matter is being investigated.