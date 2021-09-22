Gunfire in Fairfield Twp. injures one, multiple residences hit

Sep. 22—A man was injured and multiple residences were struck by gunfire early this morning in Fairfield Twp.

Police were called to the 7700 block of Wildbranch Road at 12:26 a.m. on a report of multiple gunshots heard. Officers found multiple residences in Tyler's Creek Townhouse struck by bullets, according to Fairfield Twp. Police.

A short time later, an area hospital notified officers that a gunshot victim showed up at the hospital seeking treatment. Marcus Damon Allen, 24, of Wildbranch Road, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is believed to be the intended target, according to police and the police report. No other victims or injuries were reported.

Police released photos of the suspect's vehicle leaving the parking area exiting onto Gateway Avenue. Police say at this time it is not known how many shooters were involved in the incident.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040 or call Fairfield Twp. detectives at 513-887-5841.