Gunfire, fight after events at Polish American Social Club under investigation

PORT ST. LUCIE — Police are investigating an incident involving a fight and gunfire in the area of the Polish American Social Club, in Port St. Lucie, according to a report released Tuesday.

Police about 3:30 a.m. Sunday went to Northwest Byron Street and Northwest Billiar Avenue regarding shooting activity, but learned the incident happened at the nearby Polish American Social Club in the 300 block of Northwest Prima Vista Boulevard, the report stated.

Investigators found a fight had taken place inside the venue, the records showed.

“After the fight was broken up by security and event staff, a group of … males stormed out into the parking lot,” the report noted. “Gunshots were heard shortly thereafter coming from the parking lot.”

One person reported seeing “a male strutting around the parking lot whom he assumed was the shooter…,” investigators reported.

Barbara Swierkowski, president of the Polish American Social Club, said Tuesday the facility was rented out for a private event at the time.

One person reported being inside as “a scuffle took place to the right of the stage area.” After the scuffle finished people started to leave.

Statements in the police report indicate shots were fired from a vehicle.

Sgt. John Dellacroce, police spokesperson, said investigators recovered cartridge casings at the scene. He said no one was struck by gunfire, nor was any property damaged by shots.

Those with information are asked to call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS or police at 772-871-5000.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Gunfire reported early Sunday near Polish American Social Club in PSL