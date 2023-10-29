Gunfire, flashes and explosions in Russian-occupied Crimea amid local reports of numerous drones

Explosions occurred in Yevpatoriya on the night of September 14

Russian air defense systems fired on drones near the city of Yevpatoriya in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Crimea, local Telegram channel Krymsy Veter said in a post on Oct. 29, citing local residents who reported the sound of drones and periodic shooting from the city’s Zaozerne suburb.

Later, the channel's subscribers reported flashes and explosions in Chornomorske, on the northern coast of western Crimea, about 60 kilometers to the northwest of Yevpatoriya.

Locals there reported the sound of several explosions, as well as the sound of drone engines.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed air defenses had shot down 36 drones over the Black Sea and northwestern Crimea. Russia typically claims to shoot down all attacking drones or missiles, though there is evidence that some reach their intended targets.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

UAVs continued to fly over Yevpatoriya, despite the work of the air defenses, frightening residents and forcing them to “hide in basements with their children,” local residents said.

Crimea has come under attack by drones and missiles regularly over the past several months. On Oct. 24, several explosions were heard in Russian-occupied Sevastopol, a city in the south of Crimea that is the home base of the Russian Navy’s Black Sea Fleet.

The Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol was hit on Sept. 22 by at least two Storm Shadow cruise missiles fired by Ukraine. The interior of the building was largely destroyed by the missile strikes.

Earlier, a Russian Triumph air defense system was destroyed near Yevpatoriya on Sept. 14.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine