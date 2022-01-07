Gunfire at GVO nightclub: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured; 2nd shooting in less than 10 hours

One man was shot dead and two men were hospitalized with serious injuries following a shooting at a Tallahassee nightclub — the second shooting in the capital city in less than 10 hours.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. at Good Vibes Only, 809 Railroad Avenue, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. However, investigators were working a large crime scene encompassing the parking lot and building next door of Roboto Tokyo Grill, which was closed at the time of the shooting.

Police blocked off the entire Roboto building and parking lot, along with a portion of St. Francis Street at Railroad Avenue.

TPD did not identify the victims in keeping with its policy on Marsy's Law, which grants crime victims privacy and other rights. The body of the deceased was still in the parking lot around sunrise, blocked off by a small black privacy fence.

More than 40 evidence markers, used to mark anything of evidentiary value, including spent shells, were scattered through the parking lot. A Porsche SUV was in the middle of the crime scene, with its four doors and rear gate open as police continued to scour the scene.

Heather Merritt, a TPD spokesperson, said she could not provide details on the shooting, including whether it happened inside or outside the GVO nightclub.

No arrests have been made, she added.

A Porsche SUV with its four doors open sits in the middle of the crime scene, too.

This is same nightclub was the site of a shooting in April 2021 that left a man seriously injured.

Hours before Friday's shooting, a man was gunned down miles away at a Circle K on Thomasville and Bannerman roads.

Detectives asked that anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call TPD at 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

It was at least the fourth shooting since the start of the new year. So far in 2022, three people have died and at least two people have been injured in shootings, according to a running Tallahassee Democrat analysis of gun violence.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

