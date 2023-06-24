Gunfire in heart of NoDa. 2 transported from scene with injuries

One person was shot Friday evening after a fight in the 3100 block of North Davidson Street in the heart of the NoDa area, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Police said officers were called to the scene shortly before 8 p.m. after the fight led to a shooting. The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Assault with a Deadly Weapon Investigation https://t.co/CfapI2YTjn — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 24, 2023

Medic confirmed two people with serious injuries were taken to a hospital. The cause and extent of the second person’s injuries were not known.

Observer staff in the vicinity heard the shots fired and saw police blocking streets in the area where the shooting occurred.

WSOC, the Observer’s news partner, reported “North Davidson was shut down between 34th and 35th streets” at 9:30 p.m.

Check back for updates on this developing story.