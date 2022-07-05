Gunfire hitting 8, fireworks as weapons unnerve Mpls.

Gunfire and fireworks launched as weapons from late Monday into early Tuesday created chaotic and perilous scenes in Minneapolis, including at a Mississippi River park where eight people were shot and wounded during a massive July 4th holiday gathering.

The incidents not only proved dangerous to those in the midst of the mayhem, but also put at risk the people who live near the incidents at Boom Island Park, a section of northeast Minneapolis near Interstate 35W and a densely populated area of downtown.

City and police administration made their first acknowledgment of the violence at a news conference late Tuesday afternoon, when Mayor Jacob Frey said, "This is conduct that should not be acceptable in any city. The kind of violence, the recklessness — and in some cases idiot behavior — that we saw shouldn't be tolerated. And let me be clear, it will not be tolerated."

The mayor went on to say that police and city leaders cannot go it alone fighting this type of criminal activity.

"If you're the parents of children that were out last night, you need to know where they are," he said. "If you have friends that were involved in some of this horrible conduct, you need to be setting them straight."

Interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman said, "This was an extremely challenging situation with a very large and hostile crowd [downtown]. People were shooting commercial-grade fireworks at first responders."

Huffman noted that the violence came when "we are meant to remember and celebrate the truly revolutionary ideal that every person has the inalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, [but] there were those in our community who chose to engage in destructive, damaging and dangerous behavior that deprived others of those very rights."

Between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m., in what Frey described as "a substantial case of whack-a-mole," there were more than 1,300 calls to 911 for service while 80-plus officers were on duty.

Up the river at Boom Island Park, the city marked at least its fourth mass shooting in the past three years, this one coming at 10:20 p.m. during a Fourth of July gathering that one witness said drew upwards of 1,000 people. For the third straight year, there were no city-sanctioned fireworks events downtown.

Park Board spokeswoman Robin Smothers said "eight victims are hospitalized, [with] several in critical condition." As of early Tuesday evening, she did not have information about the victims' identities or exactly how many were among those with critical wounds. A park police incident report listed four people as suffering a "major injury," with three of them 18 years old and the other 22 years old.

Huffman said the department plans to work with park police to "look at ways to deny access to these areas for folks to gather after hours. Prevention is worth a pound of cure."

In all, Minneapolis at least 13 shootings and a stabbing from Monday afternoon to early Tuesday morning. In addition to the Boom Island wounded, two men were shot on the north side, two women were injured on 19th and Nicollet and a man was seriously injured by gunfire in Gold Medal Park.

Dan Zeller, whose home overlooks Boom Island Park, said a bullet came through the main living area, ricocheted off the kitchen island and "got lodged in the back of our couch." He and others inside were elsewhere in the house at the time.

Zeller said he joined the gathering about 30 minutes before the shooting and saw a "pretty chaotic scene of people coming in and out of the park. ... People were shooting fireworks at each other and also normally in the sky. ... People just kind of show up, and it becomes a spectacle."

He estimated that up to 1,000 people were there at one point, with the large majority of people having left before the gunfire began. Zeller said he reviewed his home surveillance video and counted "pretty close to 100 shots."

In the spring of 2021, two men opened fire outside the Monarch nightclub downtown around bar close, killing two people and injuring eight others. The city logged two mass shootings in June 2020: The first during a brawl in a north Minneapolis bar that escalated into gunfire that hit seven people. Later that month, gunmen unleashed a torrent of bullets on a bustling stretch of Uptown, wounding 11.

Frey said Tuesday that guns are coming into the city by the "trunkful," and they are a "far too common denominator. ... We need more common sense gun reform."

During the disruption downtown, a police officer was injured, and a woman was jailed in connection with the mayhem near 2nd Street and Portland avenues, where there are numerous residential buildings, according to a police report. Similar groups gathered at the Mill District near the Stone Arch Bridge.

Police dispersed the people involved and booked a 23-year-old woman from Savage into jail about 2:30 a.m., where she awaits charges on suspicion of assaulting an officer and obstructing police. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

The officer subjected to the assault suffered an "apparent minor injury," the report noted.

"Parties who had been on-site for hours shooting fireworks at pedestrians, apartments, vehicles and businesses," the report continued. "There had also been reports of gunfire and violent crimes being committed." The report offered no specifics.

"It seemed like 2nd Street looking toward Portland was ground zero," said Star Tribune news editor Paul Klauda, who lives close to where the long-running mayhem occurred. He estimated it began around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

There were "kids running around, driving around, shooting fireworks toward cars, buildings, people," Klauda said, "cars racing down 2nd Street in either direction, turning around, kids hanging out of them, firing fireworks."

Klauda said "the booms echoed off the buildings, giving it a surreal vibe. At times, kids would ... get in and out of cars, sometimes appearing to be re-arming themselves with fireworks. One of the first times cops showed up — without much presence, so it did little to alter the night — someone sent a firework at the squad car."

Police arrived on three occasions, but "things started back up after they left" the first two times, he said.

Also during the overnight hours, a similar incident to what erupted downtown played out about 3 miles to the northeast, where people were aiming fireworks at buildings as street racers did doughnuts and whirled past spectators, according to a nearby resident who recorded some of the disruption.

Condo resident Karyn Entzion said people among a crowd of 150 or so shot fireworks at her as she recorded video from her second-floor balcony of cars spinning wildly and squealing their tires.

"They were shooting them intentionally onto the roof of my building," said Entzion, who lives in the 700 block of NE. Stinson Boulevard. "I had to run. And these weren't small fireworks. They were huge rocket-like launcher fireworks."

She said fireworks were being shot from the rooftops of at least two commercial buildings and a three-story parking ramp.

Entzion said the area surrounding her condo has been plagued by street racing and vehicles doing doughnuts for the better part of a year.

"Yes, it's concerning about damage to property," she said. "But the way in which they are driving, they have become increasingly bold. Someone is going to get seriously injured. People are standing very close to the cars, and people are hanging out of the cars."

In Uptown late Monday, where street racing and "burnouts" have become all too common, a group of people set off ground sparklers and other fireworks on S. Hennepin Avenue near 27th Street, within a few feet of passing motorists and pedestrians on the busy Uptown thoroughfare.

Minneapolis Downtown Council President Steve Cramer, in reference to the incidents downtown, in northeast and the late-night shooting at Boom Island Park, said, "The chaos was unacceptable. Restoring order is the first responsibility, and the resources just weren't there last night. It reflects our challenge in a city with a depleted police department."

Cramer, in his role of representing downtown's business interests, has long advocated for bolstering police staffing in Minneapolis. He said recent events offer further proof that city leaders need to have the ability to quickly call upon other agencies — such as the State Patrol and Hennepin County Sheriff's Office — to help quell violence when it bubbles up.

If dangerous behavior is left unchecked, Cramer continued, it will continue to erode the sense of safety of downtown residents and guests. "It's certainly not the image when want to portray to our region," he said.

Star Tribune staff writers Liz Sawyer and Kelly Smith contributed to this report.