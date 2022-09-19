Gunfire homicide victim ID’d by Fresno police. Detectives seek answers and leads

A man police said was homeless was identified Monday as one of two people killed by gun violence in Fresno over the weekend.

Police said they were notified of the shooting by the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system about 2:09 a.m. Saturday on Teilman Avenue north of Highway 180.

Officers arrived to find Edgar Jesus Rodriguez Arriaga, 26, on the ground in front of a home on Teilman, police said. He had been shot in the upper body.

Police and emergency medical personnel tried to save the man, but he was declared dead at the scene, police said.

Rodriguez Arriaga was known to be homeless and lived in the area, police said.

His homicide was the 42nd so far this year. Another man was killed about 15 minutes later in an unrelated shooting.