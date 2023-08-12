Gunfire incident in Berks leads to discovery of marijuana-grow operation in house, troopers say

Aug. 11—State police discovered an illegal marijuana-growing operation in the basement of a Mertztown man's residence after responding to incidents that included him ringing doorbells and firing 10 shots after he reportedly consumed psychedelic mushrooms, investigators said.

The events unfolded about 3 a.m. Wednesday in the first block of Barclay Street and eventually drew members of the Troop L narcotics unit to the Longswamp Township village to search his home, state police at Reading said.

Michael D. Ryan, 23, was taken into custody at gunpoint as he stood naked in the middle of the street holding two pistols, one of which turned out to be a fake gun, investigators said.

Due to his erratic behavior, medics sedated Ryan as he was taken into custody. He was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital for treatment before being arraigned in Reading Central Court. District Judge Ann L. Young committed Ryan to Berks County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail to await a preliminary hearing.

Ryan faces charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, indecent exposure, manufacturing with attempt to deliver marijuana and related counts.

According to the probable cause affidavit:

Troopers responded shortly before 3:30 a.m. to reports of Ryan carrying pistols and firing rounds. A couple of troopers from the station in Fogelsville, Lehigh County, arrived first and found Ryan standing naked in the street.

He was ordered the drop the weapons. He began to walk away from both troopers before dropping both pistols, one of which turned out to be fake.

Troopers took him into custody, and medics administered medication to calm him.

Neighbors reported hearing a woman screaming from his residence, so troopers entered the home to look for possible victims.

During the safety sweep of the home they found equipment consistent with a clandestine marijuana-growing operation: grow lights, a tent, air-circulation equipment, humidifiers and two cannabis plants.

Later that morning, investigators obtained a search warrant and members of the vice and narcotics unit responded from the Reading station about 8 a.m.

Narcotics officers seized the marijuana and growing equipment and supplies along with packaging materials.

Officers also confiscated a loaded AR-15, a .308 hunting rife and a loaded 9 mm handgun with an attached extended magazine.

The investigation of the gunfire incident was continuing simultaneously. Troopers spoke to several neighbors who said they were awakened by gunfire.

One car that was parked on the street had five bullet holes along the passenger side.

Investigators spoke to a resident who said she was on the couch watching television after work and was starting to fall asleep when she was startled by a couple of gunshots. She heard more shots a few seconds later.

She looked out the window and saw a man sitting on her steps. Initially, she thought the man was her next-door neighbor.

She opened her door and asked if he had heard shots. When he turned around she realized it was not her neighbor. It was Ryan.

Ryan asked her if she had a gun. She responded that she didn't.

She asked him where he lives, and Ryan indicated his house was down the block. She told him that he needed to go.

She closed and locked her door. Ryan went to her backyard, stripped and jumped into her pool.

The woman called 911.

Another resident who lives closer to Ryan said she was sleeping upstairs with the window open when she heard blasts that seemed to come from nowhere. She initially thought it was fireworks, but she heard more popping sounds followed by a woman's scream, and realized they were shots.

Troopers found the medical marijuana card belonging to the woman they identified as Ryan's girlfriend. With the help of troopers from the Schuylkill Haven station, investigators contacted the woman, who they described as a victim, at her Schuylkill County home.

Interviewed at the Schuylkill Haven station, the woman told investigators that she and Ryan consumed half of a psilocybin mushroom chocolate bar while she was staying at his residence the previous night. Around midnight, they went to the home of a friend of Ryan's and consumed a whole psilocybin chocolate bar.

After returning to Ryan's residence, he became agitated and violent with her, grabbing her wrists, shoving her and slapping her face. He went outside and began yelling, ringing multiple doorbells and running up and down the street.

He entered the back of her car and took a handgun from inside the driver's side door while she stood near the rear bumper.

He waved the gun around and pointed it at her. She heard five or six shots as she ran to the house and locked the door.