Wichita Falls police responded to multiple reports of shots fired Saturday night on Borton Street.

Wichita Falls Police responded to multiple reports of gunfire Saturday night on Borton Lane near Hirschi High School.

According to preliminary reports, shortly before 10:30 p.m. police responded to several calls about gunfire at a house in the 1400 block of Borton.

Officers surrounded a house and after a few minutes brought multiple people out. All were detained. Witnesses on the scene said one of the people involved was possibly a juvenile. A portion of the street was blocked off while police investigated.

Two people reportedly showed up at the hospital suffering from gunshot wounds, but police believe that resulted from an incident at the nearby Club 940. Officers reportedly found shell casings and blood evidence in the parking lot of that nightspot.

Stay with the Times Record News for the latest.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Gunfire keeps cops busy in north Wichita Falls Saturday night