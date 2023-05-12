Gunfire in kids' presence leads to recklessness, neglect arrest

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man was arrested Thursday on allegations he fired gunshots — reportedly in the direction of "demons" his girlfriend said were haunting their eastside home — while in the presence of two children.

Donald Tyler Brown, 34, was preliminarily charged with two counts each of criminal recklessness and neglect of a dependent, and single counts of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.

The children told Delaware County sheriff's deputies they were recently visiting their mother at the home she shared with Brown, along Elliott Acres Drive, when Brown "confronted" a demon and began firing gunshots in a bedroom.

The children said they were instructed to flee the house — which their mother said had been built on an "ancient burial ground" — through a window. As they later rode in a vehicle driven by their mother, the children said, Brown fired additional gunshots out of the car's windows.

Delaware County sheriff's deputies reported when Brown was found at the Elliott Acres Drive property on Thursday, he was carrying a bag of what was believed to be meth.

Deputies had earlier searched the home and reported finding a loaded handgun, spent shell casings and "several bullet holes" in the closets and wall of a bedroom.

Also found were a spoon with "a white residue" and several plastic bags containing a "powdery residue."

Also arrested Thursday was Brown's girlfriend, 39-year-old Christina Marie Thacker. She was preliminarily charged with two counts of a neglect of a dependent.

The owner of the Elliott Acres Drive property told deputies Thacker — who rented the house with Brown — had tried to persuade him it was haunted.

Brown was released from the Delaware County jail early Friday after posting a $27,500 bond. Thacker was released late Thursday after posting a $12,500 bond.

