Gunfire that killed man in Hollywood neighborhood caught on camera, police say

Newly released video from Memphis Police show the moments that gunfire rang out in the Hollywood neighborhood, killing one man and narrowly missing a nine-year-old child, according to police.

Memphis Police said the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Oakwood Street on Friday, July 1.

David Carpenter, 30, was walking into a business when a four-door white sedan drove down Heard Avenue, police said.

As the car passed the business, bullets flew from the vehicle, hitting and killing Carpenter, according to police.

The video shows the car park in the middle of Heard Avenue as shots continue to fly toward the business.

Outside of the store, one of those shots hit a parked car with a nine-year-old child inside, Memphis Police said.

That child was able to run inside the business and was not hit by the gunfire, according to police.

Nearly a month later, Memphis Police are still looking for the person who fired the shot that took Carpenter’s life.

If you know who pulled the trigger, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

