Gunfire kills one, wounds another in South Camden

CAMDEN - One man died and another was injured in a shooting here, police say.

Jose Bonilla, 47, was killed by gunfire at South 4th and Royden streets around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

The Camden man and a second victim were taken to a city hospital.

Bonilla died at the hospital around 10:40 p.m.

The surviving victim was identified only as a 38-year-old Camden man.

An investigation into the South Jersey shooting is underway, said the prosecutor's office.

It announced no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prosecutor's Detective Daniel Crawford at 856-580-2223 and Camden County Police Detective Maria Bagby at 609-519-6947.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Reach him at jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Jose Bonilla gunned down near South 4th and Royden streets in Camden