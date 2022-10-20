Gunfire leads to attempted murder charge against Henry County man

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — One Mooreland man is accused of trying to fatally shoot another during an exchange of gunshots this week.

Tyler James Martz, 19, was charged in Henry Circuit Court 2 on Wednesday with attempted murder, pointing a firearm and two counts of criminal recklessness. The attempted murder count is a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison.

The man Martz is accused of trying to kill, 48-year-old James D. Porter, was charged with criminal recklessness, a Level 5 felony with a maximum six-year sentence.

According to court documents, Porter and Martz had been feuding, at times via Facebook Messenger, and Porter told investigators he had viewed a video online in which Martz threatened to come to his home and shoot out his windows.

Porter said when he observed Martz, armed with a gun, outside his home early Tuesday, Porter twice fired a shotgun, with one round striking and entering a neighbor's home.

More:Young man charged with attempted murder, armed robbery

Martz told police he fired one shot, from a .22-caliber rifle, at Porter, then returned to his home for more ammunition before going back to Porter's home and again shooting at him. One of Martz's shots hit a window in Porter's home, the documents said.

Neither man was hit by gunfire.

Martz was being held in the Henry County jail under a $90,000 surety bond and a $5,050 cash bond.

Porter was apparently released from the jail after posting a $7,500 surety bond and a $750 cash bond. An initial hearing in his case is set for Nov. 9.

Court records reflect no prior convictions for either man.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Henry County gunfire leads to attempted murder, recklessness charges.