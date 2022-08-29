Gunfire leaves two hurt and a pair of Fresno streets shut down as police investigate

Two people were shot Sunday in northwest Fresno.

The shooting happened at 5:02 p.m. at West Gettysburg and North Polk Avenues, where two people were shot inside a vehicle that smashed through a fence and stopped in the field in the area of North Barcus and West Donner avenues, Fresno Police Lt. Leslie Williams said.

The 16-year-old driver had gunshot wounds to the upper body and was listed in critical condition at a local hospital. A 17-year-old passenger was shot in the upper and lower body and was listed in stable condition.

A third occupant, a 17-year-old, was uninjured and talking to detectives.

Williams said the vehicle was driving east on Gettysburg when 15 to 20 shots were fired. The vehicle was struck multiple times.

A stop sign was seen lying on the roadway at Polk and Gettysburg that related to the shooting, with a vehicle involved.

Fresno police are investigating multiple crime scenes after two people were shot Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in northwest Fresno.

Williams said the vehicle that crashed was reported stolen.

She added no guns were found inside the crashed vehicle.

The description of the suspects was not immediately available., Officers were canvassing the area for surveillance video and witnesses late Sunday.

Anyone with information can call police at 559-621-7000.