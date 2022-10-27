Gunfire at Memphis apartments leaves one person dead, police say

One person is dead after gunfire at a southwest Memphis apartment complex.

The shooting happened late Wednesday night in the 2300 block of Pendleton Street.

A male victim was located inside an apartment and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Preliminary information indicates that the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

