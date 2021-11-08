Gunfire ‘narrowly missed’ baby, struck two adults in Union County drive-by shooting

Gunfire “narrowly missed” a child’s car seat, but instead struck two adults during a drive-by shooting in Union County on Saturday night, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident occurred at about 9:30 p.m, when three adults and an infant child were riding in a silver Honda Accord on Griffith Road in Monroe. The group was heading toward Plyler Mill Road when suddenly their vehicle was shot at from another vehicle directly behind them, the sheriff’s office said.

A 60-year-old man and 39-year-old woman were struck during the shooting, and were taken to a hospital for emergency medical care. Both victims are in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

During its investigation, the sheriff’s office determined that the gunfire came close to striking the infant’s car seat.

All the victims’ names are being withheld “to ensure their safety,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (704)283-5600 or https://www.uccrimestoppers.com.