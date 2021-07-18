Gunfire near Falls police headquarters investigated

Jul. 18—Niagara Falls police investigated gunshots fired outside of the police station early Sunday morning.

Around 2 a.m., a police captain inside the station reported hearing multiple gunshots on the south side of the building, according to reports from the scene.

Officers located three bullet casings on the sidewalk across the street on South Avenue. They did not believe the gunfire was aimed at the police station.

Surveillance footage of the area was being looked at early Sunday morning.

At the time of the incident, there were no reports of people or property being struck.

According to reports from the scene, people leaving a large gathering nearby appeared unaware of what had happened and many asked officers what was going on.