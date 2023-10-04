Gunfire in parking lot leads to Jacksonville police shooting and killing gunman

Jacksonville equaled the number of police shootings from last year after killing a man they said pointed a gun at them Tuesday night in a Blanding Boulevard parking lot.

Randy Alexander Sharpe Jr., 30, becomes the 12th person shot by officers this year and the eighth fatally. That's the same overall total as last year, both in people shot and those killed, according to Times-Union records. In 2021 city police shot seven people, three of whom died. The prior year was 14 with eight killed and one self-inflicted.

Chief Alan Parker said it started with Sharpe calling a friend to help him out earlier in the evening. When she got there, she learned he had been drinking tequila gold and was a little intoxicated. He needed some money for rent, so she drove him to a bank. But afterward they started arguing and pulled into a parking lot at Blanding and 103rd Street, and she turned the hazard lights on.

Parker said she got out of the car and started walking away, and then she heard shots. He was shooting her gun that was in the car, although it was unclear in what direction. Officers in the area heard the shots about 9:15 p.m. and saw the car with the hazards on and pulled in.

“He takes off in a short sprint to the back of the parking complex. They make contact with him, and as they’re making contact, he turns and points the firearm right at the officers," Parker said. "So they both engage him, both of them fire their weapons. He went down immediately at that point.”

A week earlier on Sept. 27, officers critically wounded a 64-year-old man who turned out to have an airsoft gun and had been making threats. They had been dispatched to the Bartram Circle home on a call about an armed suicidal man. On the way there, they learned he had been posting videos talking about committing "suicide by cop," the Sheriff's Office said.

When they arrived, Vincent Paul Palmero was seen banging on the windows with a firearm stating, "I've got a gun, and I'm going to kill you," according to his arrest report. When he came out with the gun, three officers fired 15 shots wounding him, the Sheriff's Office said.

Palmero was charged with three counts of simple assault on a law enforcement officer, court records show.

