Gunfire on Pittsburgh's South Side sends 3 to hospital

Jun. 25—An altercation on Pittsburgh's South Side early Saturday resulted in gunfire that wounded three female victims, according to city police.

Police responded to ShotSpotter alerts for multiple shots fired shortly after 3:30 a.m. on South 12th Street, between East Carson and Sarah streets.

Soon after, one of the victims arrived at the Zone 3 police station on East Warrington Avenue, where she was treated until medics transported her in stable condition to a local hospital.

Two other victims with gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital. One suffered a gunshot wound to the hand that is expected to require surgery, the other suffered a leg wound.

Police believe all three victims were wounded on South 12th Street following an altercation that led to gunfire.

The city's Mobile Crime Unit processed the scene. Several people were taken to police headquarters for questioning as the investigation continues.

