Gunfire raises question of deadly force laws

Apr. 6—The arrest of a Terre Haute jewelry store owner who fired a handgun at suspects fleeing a theft Tuesday has raised questions of what is legal and appropriate use of force in defense of a crime.

The short answer, experts say, is that deadly force — including the use of firearms — should only be used to defend against great bodily injury or potential loss of life and not simply to protect property.

In response to Tuesday afternoon's incident at The Meadows, 2800 Poplar St., Darrell Bemis, 72, faces a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness, a Level 5 felony. Bond is set at $25,000, no 10% allowed. He is due in court at 9 a.m. Thursday and also has an initial hearing set for 9 a.m. Friday.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Vigo Superior Court 1, witnesses reported seeing Bemis firing a handgun at two fleeing suspects running out of The Meadows shopping center after the theft of items from Darrell's Diamonds about 2:45 p.m.

The witnesses described Bemis as firing in the direction of the parking lot, where vehicles and pedestrians were present. Witnesses said Bemis shot at the two suspects again as they ran north toward Ohio Boulevard, which is known for heavy vehicle and foot traffic in mid-afternoon.

Detective Justin Gant wrote one witness was inside his vehicle with his wife and two children in the parking lot at the time of the gunfire. That witness told police he yelled at Bemis to stop shooting in his direction because he had his children with him.

Security video from the shopping center corroborated the statements of the witnesses, Gant wrote in the affidavit.

The criminal case has not yet had a court hearing; however, a local defense attorney did attend court Wednesday morning to inquire about the Bemis case.

Judge John Roach later found probable cause for Bemis' detention.

In response to social media posts about the incident, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rob Roberts of the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office shared general information about the Indiana law related to the protection of property other than one's home, real property, or vehicle.

Story continues

"You have the right to protect your personal property using reasonable force, but you only have the right to use deadly force in limited circumstances," Roberts said.

He went on to explain that use of deadly force to protect personal property, like money or jewelry, can only occur if there is a reasonable belief that deadly force is necessary to prevent the imminent or immediate threat of serious bodily injury to oneself or another person or to prevent the commission of a forcible felony, which involves the use or threat of force against a person or in which there is imminent danger of bodily injury to a person.

That general explanation indicates that unless a person fears for his or her own life or injury, or the life or injury of another person, deadly force is not permitted.

Former judge David Bolk, who now teaches constitutional law at Indiana State University, said the use of deadly force in incidents such as Tuesday's robbery is not permitted without the threat to life or great injury.

And even police officers are held to that standard, Bolk said.

"The Supreme Court was crystal clear in a 1983 decision (Tennessee v. Garner) that even police officers cannot use deadly force by shooting at a fleeing suspect in a non-violent crime," Bolk said.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.