Gunfire rang out from 2 vehicles at major Bradenton intersection on U.S. 41, sheriff says

Shots rang out at a busy intersection near rush hour on Tuesday evening, officials said.

At about 6:20 p.m., the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls reporting shots being fired between two vehicles heading north on U.S. 41, approaching the intersection of Cortez Road, spokeswoman Melissa Conway told the Bradenton Herald.

By the time deputies arrived on scene, those involved were already had already fled the scene. No injuries have been reported as a result of the shooting, despite an uninvolved pickup being struck by a stray bullet.

There have been no arrests made or suspects identified.

“Thankfully no one was hurt,” Conway added.

One Bradenton man commented on a Facebook post about the shooting that he was eating at the LongHorn Seakhouse, 4502 14th St. W., Bradenton, when people began running inside the restaurant because of the shots.

Another woman wrote on Facebook that she heard at least seven or eight gunshots while sitting at a red light at the intersection.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or to remain anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 866-634-8477 (TIPS) or online at ManateeCrimeStoppers.com.