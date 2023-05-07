After gunfire reported in Caldwell, police search for drive-by shooting suspects

Police are looking for suspects following a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Caldwell.

The Caldwell Police Department received a call about 10:30 p.m., stating gunshots were fired at the 100 block of East Elgin Street. Officers responded and found “multiple fired cartridge casings” on Boise Avenue just west of the home that they believed was the intended target, according to a department news release.

The responding officers did not find anyone who was harmed at the scene or inside the home. Nothing appeared to have been hit by gunfire. Police said they are still looking for suspects. They planned to return to the area Sunday to canvass for video footage and leads.

After speaking with witnesses and recovering evidence, police said the incident may be gang-related. The Caldwell Police Department’s new Operation Safe Streets unit, which focuses on street gangs, conducted a follow-up investigation.

Anyone with you information about this incident can call 343-COPS (2677) or the non-emergency dispatch at 208-454-7531.