Gunfire reported on Interstate 275 in Tampa; southbound lanes closed

TAMPA — Southbound Interstate 275 was shutdown on Saturday night as deputies investigated reports of gunfire and a person who was injured on the highway, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident took place sometime between 7 and 8 p.m. There were reports of gunfire on the interstate, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and a victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies shut down the interstate between E Fowler Avenue and E Fletcher Avenue.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release any other information about the incident, and did not say if the person who was hospitalized suffered gunshot wounds.