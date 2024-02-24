Gunfire reported near Scripps Pier: UCSD

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Several rounds of gunfire were reported near Scripps Pier Saturday, a spokesperson for UC San Diego confirmed to FOX 5/KUSI.

The UC San Diego Police Department received a notification from their automated gunshot detection system around 4 a.m. Responding officers found 10 bullet casings in parking lot No. 002, which is located just south of Surfside Revelle Family Student Center.

Young gray whale washes ashore in La Jolla

UCSD communications director Laura Margoni said authorities searched the beach and surrounding area, but no one was found injured and no vehicles were present in the parking lot.

There is no suspect information available at this time. The incident is currently under investigation by the UC San Diego Police Department.

This is not believed to be an active shooter situation.

Anyone with information that could be helpful in this investigation is encouraged to call the UC San Diego Police Department at (858) 534-4357 or send an email to detective@ucsd.edu.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.