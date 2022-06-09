Gunfire reported outside Fayette County courthouse after murder trial, police say

A fight broke out outside Fayette Circuit Court Thursday after Jacouri Burns was found not guilty in a murder trial, and someone fired a gun from a car near the courthouse.

Burns, 26, was on trial after he shot and killed 22-year-old Lonnie Oxendine last year. The shooting happened outside the City Center in downtown Lexington. Burns admitted to shooting Oxendine but said he did so in self-defense because Oxendine threatened to kill him.

Following the not guilty verdict, families of the victim and defendant got into a dispute outside the courthouse. Lt. Dillan Taylor said two people went to the hospital with minor injuries.

After the fight had subsided, someone in a vehicle fired a gun into the air while driving down Short Street, according to Taylor. Police were still on scene at the time. No one was hit with gunfire.

Police found the vehicle which the suspect shot from in the 400 block of Race Street but no arrests have been made, Taylor said. Police were still investigating.

The suspects in the dispute at the courthouse will likely face misdemeanor assault reports, Taylor said.

