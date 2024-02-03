Gunfire reportedly erupts at vandalized skyscraper in downtown Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Police Department has launched an investigation after gunshots were reportedly heard at an abandoned skyscraper in downtown Los Angeles that was recently graffitied.

Initial reports indicate that officers responded to Oceanwide Plaza just after midnight after security guards called 911 to report a gun being discharged after an altercation.

Burglary suspect arrested following pursuit, standoff in Torrance

Bullet casings were found inside the building, police said, but no victims or suspects were located and no arrests were made.

Police responded to Oceanwide Plaza after reports of gunfire on Feb. 3, 2024. (RMGNews)

Image from video posted to the Citizen App of a person that appears to be tagging Oceanwide Plaza on Jan. 30, 2024. (Citizen app)

More than 27 stories of the dormant Oceanwide Plaza were covered in graffiti in Jan. 2024. (Carolynn Yao)

More than 25 stories of the defunct luxury development were tagged earlier this week; it is not known how the taggers accessed the site or when they began the daring and illegal project.

California tennis coach accused of sex crimes against teen student

Two men were arrested, cited and released in connection with the graffiti on Thursday, authorities announced.

Construction on Oceanwide Plaza stalled in 2019 after the Beijing-based developer lacked the funds to complete it, according to the Los Angeles Times.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.