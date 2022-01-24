Man surrenders to SWAT after brief rooftop standoff in Walnut Park

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies on Monday persuaded a man to end a brief standoff and climb down from a rooftop after reports of gunshots fired in the residential neighborhood of Walnut Park were called in shortly after 5 a.m.

The man could be seen sitting atop a single-story home in the 2500 block of Sale Place in unincorporated Walnut Park, south of Huntington Park, according to Deputy Trina Schrader with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Although several news outlets reported the incident involved an active shooter, Schrader said there were no reports indicating that from the department.

Aerial footage from KTLA-TV Channel 5 showed a man lying on his back on the rooftop and what appeared to be a weapon lying on the front lawn. SWAT team members were standing nearby next to an armored vehicle.

Around 7:30 a.m., the man surrendered to police and was taken into custody. The initial 911 call stated that a suspect was firing a gun from a rooftop. FOX 11 reported that neighbors did not recognize the man and were told to shelter in place during the incident.

