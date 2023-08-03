Gunfire to ring out again at Parkland school as families seek to prove police failed their children

Scot Peterson reacts as he is found not guilty on all criminal charges at the Broward Co courthouse last month - AMY BETH BENNETT/POOL SOUTH FLORIDA SUN-Sentinel

Gunshots will once again ring out at a Florida high school as families seek to prove law enforcement failed their children during a massacre that left 17 dead.

Scot Peterson, a deputy sheriff assigned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas school in Parkland, came within feet of the building where the attack was taking place before retreating.

He took cover at an adjoining building as teenage gunman Nikolas Cruz shot dead 14 students and three staff on Valentine’s Day in 2018.

Mr Peterson claimed he did not hear all the shots and could not work out their location because of their echo.

He was acquitted in June of criminal charges including child neglect, but bereaved families have since brought a civil case against the former deputy and the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Ballistics experts will fire up to 139 shots using a semi-automatic rifle identical to the one wielded by Cruz on Friday during a re-enactment of the massacre organised as part of the lawsuit.

They will fire from the same spots as Cruz, with an identical AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle. The bullets will be caught by a safety device. The school is closed for summer break and students and teachers are not on campus.

Technicians will record the sound of the gunfire, seeking to show what Mr Peterson heard during the six-minute attack.

A man placed in handcuffs is led away by police following the shooting at Parkland, Florida, in 2018 - HANDOUT/REUTERS

The court has not yet decided whether the recording will play at the trial.

Security footage from the day of the attack shows Mr Peterson leapt into a golf cart with two unarmed civilian security guards seconds after the shooting began, arriving at the building a minute later.

He got out of the cart near the east doorway to the first-floor hallway where Cruz, 19, was firing an AR-15-style rifle.

But Mr Peterson, who was armed, did not open the door and instead walked some 75ft away to a different building where he radioed for assistance. He stayed there for roughly 40 minutes, long after the shooting ended and police had stormed the school.

Tony Montalto, who lost his 14-year-old daughter, Gina, in the shooting, said that while Mr Peterson was acquitted of criminal charges “that doesn’t mean he’s not guilty of failing to do the right things”.

He continued: “He failed to properly react to the tragedy, he failed to enter the building and he failed to render aid. The re-enactment is designed to disprove some of the statements that were made during the criminal trial.”

Mr Peterson, who did not testify at his criminal trial, insisted he would have charged into the building if he had realised the location of the gunman.

“Those were my kids in there,” he said in a 2018 interview with NBC’s Today Show. “I never would have sat there and let my kids get slaughtered. Never.”

Before the re-enactment takes place, two South Florida congressmen, Democrat Jared Moskowitz and Republican Mario Diaz-Balart, will give members of the school safety caucus a tour of the three-storey building where the massacre took place.

It has remained largely untouched since the shooting. Floors are still covered with dried blood while classrooms contain wilted Valentine’s Day flowers and deflated balloons. Books and computers remain on desks.

After Friday, the Broward school district will start demolishing the building, which remained standing as evidence in the Cruz and Peterson criminal trials.

Mr Peterson had spent nearly three decades working at schools, including nine years at Stoneman Douglas. He retired shortly after the massacre and was then retroactively sacked.

Cruz, a former student at the school, was arrested by police at a local McDonald’s shortly after the shooting.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison last year after his jury could not unanimously decide whether he deserved the death penalty.

Prosecutors had asked the jury to sentence the gunman to death. Of the 12 jurors, three voted to spare his life.

