Gunfire At Sweet 16 Party In Georgia Kills 2 Teens, Injures Others

A shooting at a Sweet 16 party in Atlanta left two teens dead, others injured, and authorities trying to figure out how things escalated at the event

As True Crime Daily reports Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jon Mauney confirmed police arrived at a private residence and found several people in the area on Saturday night after someone called and reported hearing shots.

One partygoer was found dead in the middle of the road and another in a driveway. Authorities identified the deceased as 15-year-old Samuel Moon and 14-year-old AJ’anaye “AJ” Hill. Mauney said seven other 14-to-19-year-olds suffered gunshot wounds.

In a briefing shared on Facebook, he explained the number of party attendees rapidly grew, with the majority being middle age, high schoolers or young adults.

As more and more partygoers flooded the house, the homeowners shut it down after noticing attendees were using marijuana. Mauney said in his briefing that the shooting occurred soon after the homeowners kicked everyone out.

Many attendees departed the scene before authorities arrived. Fox 5 Atlanta reported more than 100 people were at the Sweet 16 party.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help, and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $40,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting.

During the briefing, Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds vowed to catch them and said, “We got to stop this senseless killing, but I need my community right now to join in and help me ’cause somebody out there knows something.”