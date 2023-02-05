Gunfire wounds 3 after dispute in Minneapolis bar spills into street

A dispute in a downtown Minneapolis bar around closing time early Sunday spilled out into the street and ignited gunfire that wounded three people, officials said.

Officers near N. 1st Avenue and N. 5th Street heard the gunshots and saw a man in his 20s with noncritical wounds, said Police Sgt. Garrett Parten. A second gunshot victim, also a man in his 20s, was found wounded about a block away, Parten said.

A third man in his 20s arrived at HCMC in a private vehicle after having been shot, the sergeant said. All three men were at HCMC and were expected to survive their wounds, he said.

"Preliminary information indicates that a verbal altercation inside a downtown bar later escalated to gunfire" near 1st Avenue and 5th Street, Parten said.

Police have not announced any arrests, specified how many people were shooting or addressed a possible motive for the gunfire.