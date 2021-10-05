Gunfire wounds 4 outside West Broadway gas station in north Minneapolis

Paul Walsh, Star Tribune
·1 min read

Gunfire hit four people Monday night in north Minneapolis at a gas station with a reputation for violence, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 8:15 p.m. outside Winner Gas on West Broadway at the intersection with N. Lyndale Avenue, police said.

Police said all four people were expected to survive.

Three males were taken by emergency responders to the hospital, while a fourth male walked into North Memorial Health Hospital, according to police.

Police believe that at least one of the males is a juvenile.

No arrests have been announced, and police have yet to address a motive for the gunfire.

In August, gunfire broke out near Winner Gas, which was dubbed by some locals as "Murder Station" and sits on a street corner with a history of violence. Responding officers found a fatally wounded man, who later was identified as 31-year-old Prince Hinton.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482

