Gunmakers Are Thriving Despite Market Turmoil, Pending Remington Bankruptcy

For the second time since 2018, America's oldest gunmaker, Remington Arms Co., is preparing to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The Wall Street Journal reported last Friday that the company, which was founded in 1816, is also looking to sell its assets to the Navajo Nation.

Despite emerging from its first bankruptcy in May 2018, which resulted in the cancellation of $775 million in debt and the transfer of ownership to creditors like Franklin Templeton Investments and JPMorgan Asset Management, people familiar with the matter said the firearms manufacturer has continued to struggle with high interest expenses, operational issues and litigation costs associated with the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that occurred in 2012.





While the deal between privately held Remington and the Navajo Nation is not guaranteed to materialize, the largest Native American reservation in the U.S. previously made a bid for the company in 2018. At the time, the tribe planned to use an investment trust to fund a purchase that would transform the company by dropping weapons like the Bushmaster AR-15 rifle and instead focus on developing hunting firearms for consumers, sales to law enforcement organizations and smart gun technology.

Although firearms manufacturers have been operating in a fraught environment over the past several years as a series of mass shooting led to calls for greater gun control measures, gun and ammunition sales in the U.S. have surged in recent months amid the coronavirus-related lockdowns. As such, gunmakers like Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI), Sturm, Ruger & Co. Inc. (NYSE:RGR) and Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) have seen their stocks rise.

Smith & Wesson Brands

The Springfield, Massachusetts-based weapons manufacturer, which changed its name following the spinoff of American Outdoor Brands Inc. at the beginning of June, has a $1.08 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $19.41 on June 29 with a price-earnings ratio of 68.08, a price-book ratio of 2.86 and a price-sales ratio of 1.62.

GuruFocus says the stock has gained over 100% year to date.

bb859883ad897af57a14ec446d0037fd.png More

The GuruFocus valuation rank of 2 out of 10 also suggests the company is overpriced since the share price and price-sales ratio are near multiyear highs.

Smith & Wesson's financial strength was rated 6 out of 10 by GuruFocus. While it has poor interest coverage and a low cash-debt ratio of 0.19, the Altman Z-Score of 3.59 indicates it is in good standing.

The company's profitability scored a 7 out of 10 rating even though the margins are declining and the returns are underperforming a majority of competitors. It also has a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 4, which implies operations are stable. As a result of declining revenue per share over the past five years, however, Smith & Wesson's predictability rank of one out of five stars is on watch. According to GuruFocus, companies with this rank return an average of 1.1% annually over a 10-year period.

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies has the largest stake in the company with 5.29% of outstanding shares. Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) also owns the stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Co.

The well-known gunmaker, which is headquartered in Southport, Connecticut, has a market cap of $1.28 billion; its shares were trading around $72.33 on Monday with a price-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-book ratio of 4.32 and a price-sales ratio of 3.08.

GuruFocus data shows the stock has climbed over 40% so far this year.

c67899de743fd20ecf2d9504861ab250.png More