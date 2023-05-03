Gunman in 1992 pizza-driver slaying cleared for parole

May 3—HIGH POINT — The man convicted of pulling the trigger in the 1992 brutal slaying of a High Point pizza delivery driver has been approved for parole.

German Jermaine Grace, who was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison 30 years ago, will be released Aug. 7, according to a statement from the N.C. Post-Release Supervision & Parole Commission.

Grace, who was 19 at the time, was one of five young men charged in the Dec. 9, 1992, slaying of Kevin Dean Hodgin, a 35-year-old Domino's Pizza delivery driver, during an armed robbery outside the Domino's store on Kirkwood Street. The other four assailants — including Shantu Jenkins, who was also sentenced to life in prison — have all been released.

"Grace is the last one still locked up, and now he's getting out," said Hodgin's father, 85-year-old Chet Hodgin, of Jamestown. "I'm sorry he's getting out, because I don't think he deserves to be released. It makes me mad that victims can't depend on what the sentence is. German Grace was sentenced to life without parole, and now he's going to be let loose on society."

Grace, now 49, was cleared for parole through the state's Mutual Agreement Parole Program, a scholastic and vocational program that prepares selected inmates for reentry into society. Jenkins was released through the same program two years ago.

Hodgin, a longtime advocate for victims' rights, said the state notified him a few weeks ago that Grace was being considered for parole.

"They asked for my input, so I wrote them a letter and gave them my input," he said. "Then a few days ago, I got a letter saying he was going to be released. It's all lip service — they were going to do this anyway, but they shouldn't. I think German Grace is a danger to society."

During the 1992 robbery, even as Hodgin begged for his life, he was brutally beaten and shot three times — twice in the head — with a .38-caliber revolver. He was left for dead as his assailants fled with just over $100 Hodgin had earned in tips that night. His body was found just 10 steps from the front door of the Domino's store.

Story continues

Grace was convicted as the triggerman, though he maintained his innocence throughout the trial, claiming he was playing cards elsewhere until well past midnight, when the slaying occurred.

According to the statement from the state commission, the state's current sentencing law eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after Oct. 1, 1994, but the state must allow parole for those sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines calling for it.

That's a hollow explanation, however, for someone like Chet Hodgin, who now must watch his son's convicted killer go free.

"Unfortunately, we can't depend on these people being locked up," he said. "Our justice system lies to the victims."

jtomlin@hpenews.com — 336-888-3579