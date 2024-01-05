Gunman in 2017 Asbury Park gang execution takes plea deal prior to retrial

FREEHOLD - The final defendant in a six-year-old Asbury Park gang execution case was supposed to be retried on a murder charge next week, but he instead pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Vernon Sanders, 39, of Brick, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the 2017 shooting death of Denzel Morgan-Hicks .

Sanders, whose trial with a codefendant last year ended in a hung jury, entered the guilty plea Dec. 19 before Superior Court Judge Henry P. Butehorn.

At the plea hearing, Sanders admitted firing bullets into Morgan-Hicks, 27, of Barnegat, killing him as the victim sat in his vehicle in Asbury Park on Thanksgiving Eve 2017.

Vernon Sanders is shown after Superior Court Judge Jill Grace O'Malley declared a mistrial Thursday, March 23, 2023, in the murder trial of himself and Avery Hopes at the Monmouth County Courthouse in Freehold. The mistrial was declared after oone of the jurors felt bullied and was suffering from physical distress. The men are charged in the murder of Denzel Morgan-Hicks in Asbury Park.

Under a plea bargain, prosecutors will recommend Sanders be sentenced to 16 years in prison and be required to serve 85 percent of that term before he can be considered for release on parole, under the state's No Early Release Act.

Sanders faces sentencing Jan. 25, when his codefendant, Avery Hopes, also is scheduled to be sentenced in the case.

Hopes, 28, of Asbury Park, pleaded guilty in August to attempted murder, admitting he fired on Morgan-Hicks, although none of his bullets struck the victim. He is facing a 14-year prison term, also subject to the No Early Release Act.

Sanders and Hopes stood trial together last year before Superior Court Judge Jill Grace O'Malley, who declared a mistrial in the case in March after a juror reported she was bullied by her fellow panelists - an allegation the other jurors fiercely disputed.

Testimony in the six-week trial spotlighted inner workings of street gangs in Asbury Park.

Codefendants who turned state's evidence testified during the trial that Morgan-Hicks' execution had been in the works for months, from the time the victim was released that July from a five-year prison term for a weapons offense.

Testimony indicated members of the Double I set of the Bloods street gang believed Morgan-Hicks, a former Asbury Park resident and member of the rival Crips, had killed a fellow Double I member in 2011. Although Morgan-Hicks was never charged with the May 2011 shooting death in Neptune of 21-year-old Edric Gordon, prosecutors alleged he was executed in retaliation for it.

Codefendant Steven Taylor, a former member of the Bloods who pleaded guilty and turned state's evidence prior to the 2023 trial, told the jury he knew Morgan-Hicks was wanted by Sanders, a high-ranking member of the Double I set, so he called Sanders on the night of Nov. 22, 2017, to report he had spotted Morgan-Hicks going into an apartment building on Prospect Avenue in Asbury Park.

Taylor said he instructed his brother, Michael Taylor, another cooperating codefendant, to summon Hopes to the scene with a gun.

Testimony indicated that when Morgan-Hicks emerged from the apartment building and returned to his sport-utility vehicle that night, Sanders and Hopes ran up and barraged him with bullets.

Steven Taylor testified that he fled with another man who was wearing a court-ordered GPS bracelet to prove his alibi.

Steven Taylor also testified his brother gave Hopes a grey sweatsuit to change into because the white hoodie he showed up in was too conspicuous an outfit to wear while committing a homicide.

Michael Taylor testified that after the shooting, he drove Hopes away from the shooting scene to his girlfriend's house in neighboring Neptune, where he retrieved a pie crust to bring home to his grandmother so she could make dessert for Thanksgiving dinner the next day.

The Taylor brothers, both of Asbury Park, had been facing a murder charge before they turned state's evidence. Both face sentencing on Feb. 9.

Steven Taylor, 42, could face an 18-year prison term for his role in the murder conspiracy, but prosecutors told him they would recommend an eight-year term if his cooperation was productive.

Michael Taylor, 39, could face 15 years for his role in the conspiracy, but he was promised a five-year term if his testimony proved fruitful.

