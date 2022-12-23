Gunman, accomplice sentenced to prison for fatal shooting during robbery at downtown St. Paul hotel

The shooter and an accomplice in the killing of a White Bear Lake man during a botched robbery at a downtown St. Paul hotel last year were sentenced to prison this week.

Ramsey County District Judge Timothy Mulrooney sentenced Anthony Melvin Lamont Curtis Pryor to 128 months Tuesday for last year’s death of 37-year-old Alexander Christoff, who prosecutors say was lured to the hotel by a prostitute.

Pryor, 21, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty in September to second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony. The sentence is a downward durational departure from state sentencing guidelines and keeps with a plea deal he reached with prosecutors.

According to the charges, Pryor shot Christoff in the parking garage at SpringHill Suites on Aug. 29, 2021. Danell Ann Christner, who was working as a prostitute, identified Christoff as a wealthy target and she, along with Pryor and three others, conspired to rob Christoff, who was shot when he fought back.

Christner, 38, of Maplewood, was sentenced to 50 months in prison Thursday by Judge Robyn Millenacker after pleading guilty in October to an amended charge of aiding and abetting first-degree aggravated robbery. In exchange for the plea, a charge of aiding and abetting second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony was dismissed.

Two other accomplices were convicted this year of aiding and abetting second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony and are serving prison sentences: Tarrance Daronze Hardie, 28, of St. Paul, and Franklin Carnelius Spriggs, 31, of West St. Paul.

The remaining defendant in the case, Leneil James Colbert Jr., 32, of St. Cloud, is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 14. A jury found him guilty Nov. 28 of aiding and abetting second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony.

Criminal complaints

According to the criminal complaints:

Christoff met Christner at SpringHill Suites at 472 Jackson St. As she was leaving the hotel, she contacted Colbert and told him that Christoff “had a lot of money, a lot of drugs and a nice car,” the complaint states. She also gave him Christoff’s hotel room number.

Story continues

Cell tower location data revealed that Colbert, Pryor, Spriggs and Hardie were together at a downtown St. Paul bar that night. Colbert allegedly gave the three men the information and they drove over to the hotel.

Christoff entered the parking garage at 12:24 a.m. He was sitting in his Audi on the third floor when the men, driving in a Mercedes-Benz, found him. They pulled up, blocked his car, pulled their guns and banged on Christoff’s window. He refused to open the door.

Instead, he put the car in reverse and crashed into the Mercedes-Benz. Pryor fired two shots with a 45-caliber handgun, hitting Christoff twice.

Witness heard crash, gunshots

A witness on the second floor heard the crash and gunshots. He told police he found Christoff lying face down on the ground by the Audi’s open passenger door. He said he tried to call police, but the phone wasn’t working, so he put Christoff into the Audi and drove to nearby Regions Hospital. Christoff died shortly after.

Within an hour of the shooting, Colbert called Christner again and exchanged at least 53 text messages with her. Christner told law enforcement that Colbert told her to sell her car, get rid of her phone, and that she had to move because “a guy might be dead,” the complaint states.

Pryor also tried to cover his tracks. He discarded his gun and phone, burned the clothes he had worn that day and ditched items stolen from Christoff’s car.

A break in the case came Sept. 14 when officers found the Mercedes-Benz in an auto body shop in Hopkins. The car had been partially covered by a tarp, but the rear license plate was visible. Investigators used the information from the car to track down Pryor, who was arrested Sept. 15 in Apple Valley.

Related Articles