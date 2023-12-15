Gunman accused of 'Sweet Sixteen' slaying in Boca linked to fatal shooting after high school prom

WEST PALM BEACH — A teenager accused of killing a 17-year-old boy at a Sweet Sixteen party in Boynton Beach has been charged in connection with another fatal shooting at a high school prom after-party, court records show.

Police say Kaleb Turkustani, 18, of Lantana shot and killed Louijice Camille at a birthday party in June, two months after Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies say he participated in another shooting on Palm Beach Lakes High School's prom night that left a 19-year-old man dead.

The first shooting, which took place April 2 in a parking lot along Military Trail in suburban West Palm Beach, interrupted a post-prom gathering of about 150 people. Witnesses said a group of men in ski masks opened fire into the crowd, striking several people and killing one.

Investigators did not release the name of the 19-year-old, whose body investigators found in the back seat of a Mercedes-Benz after its driver stopped on northbound Interstate 95 and called for help. The sheriff's office in September arrested Lawrence Lee Chavers Jr., 18, of West Palm Beach on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the 19-year-old's death.

While the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office worked to identify other gunmen, a subsequent shooting on June 18 prompted Boynton Beach police to launch their own investigation in search of the gunman who killed Camille.

Louijice Camille, 17, was shot an killed during a fight at Sweet 16 party in Boynton Beach in June 2023.

Witnesses told investigators that a fight broke out in the parking lot of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge on 1200 Miner Road, where a birthday party was taking place. Surveillance camera footage showed a man, later identified by police as Turkustani, shoot Camille from the passenger seat of a car during the brawl.

Police said they identified a person of interest days after the shooting but did not release additional details. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Turkustani in Richmond, Texas, in August for Camille's death and extradited him to South Florida.

He was already in custody at the Palm Beach County Jail on one count of second-degree murder by the time deputies charged him with several more counts in October for the prom-night shooting.

The police department and sheriff's office used ballistics evidence, witness statements, social-media posts and Turkustani's GPS location to identify him as a suspect in both cases.

In addition to the two counts of murder, he also is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Turkustani was appointed an attorney from the state Office of Regional Conflict Counsel which, as a practice, does not comment on open cases.

