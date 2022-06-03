Gunman from Amazon warehouse murder killed by Memphis Police during shootout near I-40, MPD says

A man suspected of killing a woman at a Mississippi Amazon warehouse Friday morning was killed by Memphis Police just hours later, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Friday morning, 44-year-old Ebony Leshay Crocket was shot 3 times and killed at an Amazon warehouse in Horn Lake, Mississippi, according to the DeSoto County Coroner.

Around 3:20 p.m., Memphis Police officers caught up with the suspect gunman while he was driving a white Honda in the area of I-40 and Whitten Rd., the department said.

When police pulled the man over, gunfire rang out at police, according to MPD.

Police cars, an ambulance and a fire truck block off a scene near I-40 and Whitten Rd. after Memphis Police were involved in a shooting, according to the TBI.

Memphis Police were involved in the shooting, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said, and at the end of the gunfire the suspected gunman was dead, according to police.

MPD said that no officers were injured during the shootout.

The TBI is handling the investigation into the deadly shooting and is expected to provide updates Friday evening.

