Men’s Rights Lawyer Eyed in Shooting of NJ Judge’s Family

The gunman who shot the husband and son of a federal judge in New Jersey is believed to be a lawyer and men’s rights activist who was found dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound hours later, two law-enforcement sources told The Daily Beast.

Roy Den Hollander was discovered in the upstate New York town of Rockland, the sources said. He had a case—a challenge to the military’s male-only draft—pending before Salas, according to court documents.

Hollander described himself on his website as an anti-feminist. “Now is the time for all good men to fight for their rights before they have no rights left,” it said.

His family could not be reached for comment.

His emergence as the suspect is a shocking twist in the Sunday night shooting—when a man possibly dressed as a FedEx delivery driver showed up on Judge Esther Salas’ doorstep in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

Daniel Anderl, 20, the judge’s only child, who was home from college, was shot through the heart and did not survive the attack, according to the town mayor.

His father, criminal-defense lawyer Mark Anderl, 63, was said to be in critical condition after surgery.

NBC New York reported that Salas—whose caseload has included cases involving Real Housewives celebs and Jeffrey Epstein—was in the basement and was unharmed when the gunfire erupted.

Investigators have not officially released any motive or said who in the house might have been the intended target of the ambush. But federal judges are frequent targets of threats.

Salas, the first Latina judge to serve in New Jersey’s federal courts, was appointed as a magistrate judge in 2006 and a district judge in 2010. Raised in New Jersey, she previously worked as a county prosecutor and then a federal public defender.

Last Thursday, Salas was assigned to be the judge on a lawsuit brought by investors against Deutsche Bank and its CEO over its business dealings with the late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Prior to Sunday, Salas was probably best known as the judge who presided over the fraud case of Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa and Joe Giudice; she sentenced the couple to prison after a tongue-lashing in 2014.

Teresa Giudice’s attorney told ABC News that her client was “very shaken by the news and was very emotional when she heard about it. She told me that would be praying very heavily for Judge Salas and her family. This is absolutely devastating.”

Daniel Salas was a freshman at Catholic University in Washington, D.C. “He was planning on going to law school,” a friend, Joe Mauro, told the Newark Star-Ledger. “He had his whole future ahead...”

His mother, Judge Salas, has handled the usual mix of drug, child pornography, and gang violence cases—and her husband had also represented an array of defendants charged with violent crimes, and was previously an assistant prosecutor in New Jersey’s Essex County.







