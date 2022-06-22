Lake County deputies arrested a gunman after he killed a man Wednesday afternoon.

WATCH: Ex-Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum indicted on 21 counts, including fraud & conspiracy

Deputies said 57-year-old James Carlton of Fruitland Park is charged with killing a 27-year-old man in Leesburg.

The shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. on Whitney Road.

Photos: Gunman arrested at Marion County bar after deadly shooting in Leesburg, deputies say

Deputies said the victim was driving with another person on Whitney Road when he recognized Carlton driving, and they both stopped.

WATCH: Man befriended victim, shared soda and cigarettes, before deadly shooting outside IHOP, deputies say

After a short conversation, Carlton shot the victim in the head and fled the scene, deputies said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.

WATCH: Man slashed wife’s throat, played her favorite music as she died, Altamonte Springs police say

Deputies said Carlton was later tracked to a bar in Marion County, where he was arrested without incident.

Carlton was booked into the Marion County Jail on a murder charge.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, and click here to watch the latest news on your Smart TV.