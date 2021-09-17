Gunman arrested for murder outside Bronx lounge

Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
·1 min read

A gunman wanted for killing a man outside a Bronx lounge was busted at his home, police said Friday.

James Martin, 44, was arrested Thursday in Queens for allegedly killing Robert Smith, 40, on May 5, police said. Martin is a member of the Latin Kings gang, cops said.

The shooting happened outside the RMN Lounge on Dawson St. in Longwood.

It wasn’t clear what sparked the confrontation.

Martin has 13 arrests, including for assault, robbery and selling drugs, for which he served more than a year in state prison before his release in 2016.

The victim had 15 arrests, many involving drugs, police said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories