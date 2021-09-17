Gunman arrested for murder outside Bronx lounge

A gunman wanted for killing a man outside a Bronx lounge was busted at his home, police said Friday.

James Martin, 44, was arrested Thursday in Queens for allegedly killing Robert Smith, 40, on May 5, police said. Martin is a member of the Latin Kings gang, cops said.

The shooting happened outside the RMN Lounge on Dawson St. in Longwood.

It wasn’t clear what sparked the confrontation.

Martin has 13 arrests, including for assault, robbery and selling drugs, for which he served more than a year in state prison before his release in 2016.

The victim had 15 arrests, many involving drugs, police said.