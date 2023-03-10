Gunman arrested in Washington Heights drug murder, NYPD says

Police arrested the gunman wanted in a Washington Heights drug murder last month.

Tamir Styles, 45, was picked up Wednesday in Franklin Township, N.J., where he had been busted for drug possession.

Styles, who lives in Somerset, N.J., waived extradition and was returned to the city, where he was ordered held without bail at his arraignment.

Police said he shot from a passing SUV and killed Charbel Azouki, 44, of the Bronx, in a drive-by shooting the night of Feb. 15.

The victim was struck in the head and chest on Riverside Drive near W. 163rd St., police said. By his side was a bag with narcotics and a bag with cell phones.

Azouki was rushed to Lincoln Hospital but could not be saved.

He had one prior drug arrest, police said.

Styles has six arrests, all in New Jersey, including four for drugs.