Gunman asks Queens teen wearing red jacket if he’s in the Bloods, then fatally shoots him: NYPD

A 19-year-old man wearing a red jacket was shot dead on a Queens street after being asked if he was a Blood gang member, police said Friday.

The victim, Cristobal Alfredo Ixquier Mejia, was drinking at a deli at 147th Place and Jamaica Ave. in Jamaica when two suspects approached and asked about his choice of clothing, police said. Red is the signature color of the Bloods — though police said there is no indication Mejia had gang ties.

The question sparked an argument that spilled outside, where one suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the chest just before 10 p.m., police said.

Shareese Smith was arrested and charged with murder and gun possession. Police found a 9mm handgun at the scene. It wasn’t immediately clear if police suspect he fired the fatal shot.

A second suspect is still being sought.

Medics rushed Mejia to Jamaica Hospital but he could not be saved.

Smith has two sealed arrests on his record.