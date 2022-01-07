Gunman asks Queens teen wearing red jacket if he’s in the Bloods, then fatally shoots him: NYPD

Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
·1 min read

A 19-year-old man wearing a red jacket was shot dead on a Queens street after being asked if he was a Blood gang member, police said Friday.

The victim, Cristobal Alfredo Ixquier Mejia, was drinking at a deli at 147th Place and Jamaica Ave. in Jamaica when two suspects approached and asked about his choice of clothing, police said. Red is the signature color of the Bloods — though police said there is no indication Mejia had gang ties.

The question sparked an argument that spilled outside, where one suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the chest just before 10 p.m., police said.

Shareese Smith was arrested and charged with murder and gun possession. Police found a 9mm handgun at the scene. It wasn’t immediately clear if police suspect he fired the fatal shot.

A second suspect is still being sought.

Medics rushed Mejia to Jamaica Hospital but he could not be saved.

Smith has two sealed arrests on his record.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories