Gunman assaults several Kroger employees, and then kidnaps one of them, GA cops say

A man entered a Kroger supermarket in Georgia after hours, robbed employees and forced one of them to drive him to another city, police told WSB TV.

The suspect remains at large, and police are offering a $10,000 reward for those who can aid in finding him.

According to a Facebook post from the Douglasville Police Department, the incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Dec. 10 when an armed man entered a Kroger and robbed employees inside at gunpoint.

“The suspect assaulted several employees, then forced one of them to drive him to the east side of Atlanta where he fled the employee’s vehicle on foot,” police officials said.

In photos posted by the police department, the suspect can be seen holding a weapon and guiding a citizen from behind, the gun pointed at their back.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that police did not disclose how much money was stolen from the Kroger.

It’s not the first incident the suspect has been linked to, police told WSB. They believe the same suspect robbed a Papa John’s Pizza — which sits only 600 feet from Kroger — in November.

Kroger representatives provided a statement to WSB encouraging citizens to come forward with information.

“The safety and security of our associates are our number one priority. We are working in full cooperation with law enforcement and encouraging the public to come forward if they can help identify the suspect,” Kroger said.

According to police, the suspect is between 5-foot-7 and 5-10 and was armed with a black semi-auto handgun.

In the security footage, the suspect is seen wearing a gray hoodie concealing his face, gray sweatpants and white sneakers. It appears that he is wearing a white glove on his left hand.

McClatchy News reached out to the Douglasville Police Department for more information on Dec. 21 and did not receive an immediate response.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Detective Michael Jetmore at 678-293-1725, email jetmorem@douglasvillega.gov or call 770-920-3010.

Story continues

Days after he was last seen, Midlands teenager reported missing by SC cops

Dad and two sons, ages 5 and 7, found shot and killed in home, Illinois cops say

Teen visiting sister was killed 43 years ago in California. Police just made an arrest