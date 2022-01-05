Gunman who attacked man on Christmas Eve busted in separate fatal shooting outside Brooklyn deli: cops

A gunslinger who tried to kill a man on Christmas Eve has been busted for the slaying of another man outside a Brooklyn deli last month, cops said.

Christopher Jones, 23, of Harlem, has been charged with the Dec. 9 murder of Augustin Santiago in Williamsburg.

Santiago, 34, of Bedford-Stuyvesant, was shot in the chest outside the JMZ Broadway Deli by the Brooklyn-bound steps of the Marcy Ave. subway stop. The shooter fired off at least three rounds before running off.

Jones was already locked up on Rikers Island in connection with another shooting when he was charged with Santiago’s killing, cops said.

He was arrested Dec. 31 on attempted murder charges after police say he shot a 28-year-old man multiple times on Christmas Eve outside an apartment building on W. 148th St. in Harlem.

Santiago has a lengthy criminal record, including separate prison stints for grand larceny and drug-dealing, police sources said. Police believe his killing was drug-related, sources sad.

Jones was arraigned on murder charges and ordered held without bail until he returns to Brooklyn Criminal Court on Friday.