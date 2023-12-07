Gunman in Austin shooting rampage tried to escape from jail Wednesday, affidavit says

Shane James, the person arrested in connection with Tuesday's rampage that left six people dead and injured three others, including two police officers, attempted to escape from the Travis County Jail on Wednesday, court records show. Deputies had to use force to restrain him.

In a copy of James' probable cause arrest affidavit obtained by the American-Statesman, police said a man called 911 to report that he saw someone breaking into his home. When a detective arrived at the home at 5376 Austral Loop, they observed James attempting to flee from the back of the house. The detective chased James, who shot at the detective, striking him multiple times, the affidavit said.

James, who was arrested after a string of killings and shootings in Austin and Bexar County on Tuesday, then stole a blue Acura car from the home, the affidavit said. Police chased James in a pursuit that reached up to 90 mph before James lost control of the vehicle and crashed near Texas 45 and FM 1826, according to court records.

Officers arrested James and said they found a 1911 .45-caliber pistol, according to the affidavit.

During a review of security camera footage from the home, a responding officer said he witnessed James holding the pistol and attempting to kick in the door, records state.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Affidavit: Austin shooting suspect tried to escape from jail Wednesday