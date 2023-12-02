Gunman called police to say he shot a man: Mansfield PD

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — Officers responded to Minerva Avenue in Mansfield at about 4 a.m., Saturday after a man called police and said he just shot a man who was

“wielding a knife,” police reported.

Mansfield police said they found a 30-year-old man dead inside a bedroom at the home.

“It appears the victim sustained a single gunshot wound resulting in his death,” police said.

Detectives said the suspect has been identified and arrested on an unrelated felony

warrant.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to please call Major Crimes Detective Richard Clapp at 419-755-9470.

